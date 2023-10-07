Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on U. Cannonball Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $30.15. 9,564,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,814 shares of company stock worth $23,214,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.