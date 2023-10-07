UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $495.11 million and approximately $52,184.87 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.33630996 USD and is up 81.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $210,962.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

