USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.40 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $25.53 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,533,727,821 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

