Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $541,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.81. 97,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

