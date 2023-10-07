Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Whelan Financial increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,306. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

