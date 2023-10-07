Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $333,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.56. 4,897,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,066. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

