Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

