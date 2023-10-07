Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,848. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

