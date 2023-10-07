Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.
Veralto Corp provides technology solutions. Veralto Corp is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
