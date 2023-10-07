Verge Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $897,221.38 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,971.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00234807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.00 or 0.00829337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00553892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00056018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00126680 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,684,900 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,684,894 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

