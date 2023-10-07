Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00010541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.01250828 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,222,544.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

