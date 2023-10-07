Wanchain Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.37 million and $531,150.98 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,177,519 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

