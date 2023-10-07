Wanchain Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $599,700.41 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,177,518 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

