Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($25.99) to GBX 1,800 ($21.76) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.72) to GBX 2,850 ($34.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wizz Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($47.75) to GBX 3,700 ($44.72) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,050.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $5.49 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

