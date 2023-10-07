Wrapped Cardano Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.35 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.35 billion and approximately $5,446.22 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,229,014,790 coins and its circulating supply is 35,148,494,808 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,229,014,789.876 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26952848 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,314.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

