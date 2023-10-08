694,127 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 694,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.69. 13,976,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,713,798. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

