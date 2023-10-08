ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $747,887.85 and approximately $41.57 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,951.82 or 1.00037549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000739 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $70.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

