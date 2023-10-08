Acala Token Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $40.95 million and $1.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,932.37 or 1.00035520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

