aelf (ELF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.79 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $221.86 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,202,555 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

