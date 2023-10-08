Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $58,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.48. 1,318,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

