Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

