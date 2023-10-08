Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

ENTG traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,545. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

