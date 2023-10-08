Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,008 shares of company stock valued at $110,955,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 5.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 4,429,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.92. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

