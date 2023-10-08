Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth about $41,913,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 4,785.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,423,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,784 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,971.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 514,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 502,074 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,105.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 416,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 403,115 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. 15,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,444. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

