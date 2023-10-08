Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,929,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,732 shares of company stock valued at $69,329,435 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.36 on Friday, hitting $199.21. 1,448,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $233.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

