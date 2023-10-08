Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,006. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

