Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.