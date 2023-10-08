Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $825,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,162. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,727. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

