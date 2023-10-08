Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. 1,247,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,452. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

