Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,192 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

PJUL stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.81. 30,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.