Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,981. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

