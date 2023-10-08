Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,286,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 601,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,569,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,361. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.