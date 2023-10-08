Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

