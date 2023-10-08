Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $811.10 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $811.10 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,907,248,739 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

