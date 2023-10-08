Ankr Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ankr has a total market cap of $201.80 million and $13.47 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,962.04 or 1.00011793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0197816 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $49,320,418.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.