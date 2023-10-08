Anyswap Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00005713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $17.77 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.59494036 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $41.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

