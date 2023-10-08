ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $403.04 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $403.04 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

