Arbitrum Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $90.24 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation.

