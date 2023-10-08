Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $632.55 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00016020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,945.84 or 1.00012920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.45476893 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $15,491,950.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.