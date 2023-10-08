Beldex (BDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $175.84 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.69 or 0.05850651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,413,895 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,993,901 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.