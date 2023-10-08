BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $23.55 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $23.55 or 0.00084379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and approximately $419,737.26 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.