Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $9.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $26,464.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00155929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012989 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

