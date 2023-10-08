BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
BXC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 76,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $702 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $98.33.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BlueLinx
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
