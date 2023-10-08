Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.27 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $12.31 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 981,854,070.5859969 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.17230705 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $17,818,657.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

