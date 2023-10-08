BNB Price Hits $211.66 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BNB has a market cap of $32.56 billion and $267.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $211.66 or 0.00758277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,709 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,779.54194385. The last known price of BNB is 211.72438064 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1666 active market(s) with $212,201,749.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

