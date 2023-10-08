BNB Price Hits $211.66 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BNB has a market cap of $32.56 billion and $267.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $211.66 or 0.00758277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,709 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
