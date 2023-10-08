BuildUp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, BuildUp has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One BuildUp token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,128.30 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,960,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,960,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00400335 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,844.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

