CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215,456.48

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $215,456.48 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,901.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00234070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00818504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00557945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00055642 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00124449 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

