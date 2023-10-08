Cardano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.80 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $79.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.69 or 0.05850426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,148,501,083 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.