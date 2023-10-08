CareView Communications (CRVW) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CareView Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of CareView Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareView Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $7.90 million -$6.04 million -3.48 CareView Communications Competitors $4.47 billion $670.14 million 4.47

Analyst Recommendations

CareView Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications. CareView Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CareView Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications Competitors 365 1608 2601 116 2.53

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 30.39%. Given CareView Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareView Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -27.60% N/A -60.61% CareView Communications Competitors -180.47% 23.66% -9.02%

Summary

CareView Communications competitors beat CareView Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CareView Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system, a suite of hardware and software that facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.