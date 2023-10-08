Cashaa Trading Up 7.9% This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $101,337.92 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a versatile cryptocurrency at the heart of the Cashaa ecosystem. It serves various functions, from powering services and internal operations to staking, earning, lending, and payments. CAS is actively traded on major exchanges like Binance and Kucoin. Its core mission is to provide a broad range of financial services, including crypto-friendly banking, high-yield interest accounts, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, and institutional lending. The Cashaa community boasts 500+ crypto businesses, featuring industry giants like Binance, Chainlink, Elrond, Kucoin, Nexo, and Polygon. Founded in 2018 by Kumar Gaurav and Amjad Raza Khan, Cashaa is led by Kumar, a blockchain pioneer who transitioned from engineering to FinTech, earning US government recognition in 2017. Amjad Raza Khan serves as Co-Founder and CTO, contributing to Cashaa’s success.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

